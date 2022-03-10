Muturi campaigns in Coast, accuses government of neglecting region

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has censured the government for allegedly neglecting some parts of the country in matters development.

Muturi who is the Democratic Party Presidential candidate said it was sheer injustice that almost 60 years since independence, there are squatters in parts of Kenya like the Coast region.

Speaking Thursday in Kilifi town where he met with grassroots leaders from the Coast region, Muturi decried low agricultural production in an area with untapped potential.

According to the County Government, more than half of the land in Kilifi County is arable.

He said poor governance of the agricultural sector had reduced the region to a relief food zone.

He said: “Those charged with implementing Development have been doing nothing. Our oil-manufacturing companies have been importing palm oil from Malaysia, yet, the Kenyan coastline has the highest production potential of coconut palm oil” he said.

The Speaker said research has been done and reports are written but were gathering dust in shelves, unimplemented adding that over 30 per cent of public revenue is lost to graft every budget cycle.

On the education sector, he said the government has an obligation to put up enough schools in the public education sector.

“Government should not delegate its duty to private schools. We must develop public education to the level of being equal or better than private schools,” said Muturi.

The Presidential hopeful wondered why the planned Mombasa-Malindi dual carriage had not taken off more than 20 years stating that no part of the country should be left behind.