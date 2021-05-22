Muturi coronation as Mt. Kenya spokesperson underway despite resistance

The coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is ongoing at the Mukuruwe wa Nyagathanga shrine amid protests by a section of political leaders and elders in the community.

Muturi arrived at the shrine as early as 8.00 am where he was received by the elders presiding over the ceremony.

Security has been beefed up and only those who has been invited are allowed into the shrine.

However this being a ‘male’ only affair, women have been locked out and they are watching the proceedings from the fence female journalists not been exempted.

Muturi who is set to be bestowed as the spokesperson for the Mt. Kenya region is currently hole up at the shrine where a special ritual is being performed before being taken out to the other elders who are waiting for him.

The only high ranking elders known as maturanguru are allowed into the shrine where they are believed be giving counsel to Muturi.

This move was however being protested by a section of elders who said it is wrong to have such an event being conducted at the shrine terming it as political.

The elders warned that dire consequences might befall the speaker and the people organizing the event as well as the community.

The opponents argued that making Muturi the spokesperson is demeaning the president who is the kingpin for the region.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has also vowed not to allow the coronation to take place saying this would make the shrine unholy.

“We have other grounds which can be used for political activities but not the shrine” argued the governor.