Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has exuded confidence that the Democratic Party will be in the Kenya Kwanza coalition even after certain officials from the party went to the court to seek nullification of his move.

The inter-party hearing is expected to be heard Tuesday by an ad-hoc committee formed by the registrar of political parties to forge the way forward.

Speaking in Kiambu town, Muturi further said that the 10-day period given by the IEBC for Presidential candidates to name their running mate was not final since it wasn’t in law.

He noted that the timelines could be changed depending on what each coalition could present hence it was not something that should worry the Presidential contenders.

Muturi further said that the issues raised by certain MPs in Parliament that he was shielding the DP were untrue and that they were seeking cheap publicity to advance their political agendas in the house.

Constitutional Lawyer Charles Thiongo echoed the same sentiments saying that the issues could be looked upon so as to tentatively address the matter.

The Speaker, however, said there is talk in the Coalition to pick the Running Mate of Kenya Kwanza negotiation that is ongoing.