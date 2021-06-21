Muturi dismisses Mt Kenya Governors over his coronation

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told off a section of Central Kenya Governors for dismissing his coronation as the Mt Kenya region spokesperson.

Mr Muturi lashed out at Governors Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who have dismissed his endorsement by Ameru and Kikuyu elders.



Speaking at St Peter’s Kaunjira National Independent Church of Africa (NICA) church in Meru, Mr Muturi accused the leaders of disrespecting elders, culture and the democratic space enshrined in the constitution.



Mr Muturi said he was keen on restoring order in the region’s politics by promoting cohesion.



“Leaders must have the discipline to appreciate that the opinion of others matter. You should be ready to listen to others after giving your opinion,” Mr Muturi said.



He was accompanied by Igembe South MP JohnPaul Mwirigi, MCAs Victor Karithi, Martin Mworia, Martin Makasi, and Paul Bagine.



Responding to Mr Munya’s and Governor Wa Iria’s claim that his coronation by Njuri Ncheke and Kiama kia Mma was a sham, the speaker said that culture is protected by the constitution.



“You cannot dismiss more than 600 elders, who are custodians of our culture, as crooks. Our culture must be respected,” he said.



Mr Muturi further dismissed a section of Kikuyu elders and leaders who disowned his coronation at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga, saying they were being selfish.



“They cannot bar us from their shrines yet several leaders have been welcomed at Njuri Ncheke shrines. The Mt Kenya west leaders must respect us,” he said.



Igembe South MP JohnPaul Mwirigi said politicians from Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi were ready to go it alone if Central Kenya does not support Mr Muturi.