Muturi: I ain’t dropping out of 2022 presidential race

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he will remain in the race for the country’s presidency until the end.

The House Speaker affirmed his bid for State House, telling off persons who want him to withdraw his candidature in next year’s elections.

And he is confident about his chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“You never go into a competition to lose. Even when we sent athletes to Tokyo Olympics, if we knew so and so only want to get us a Bronze medal instead of Gold, we would have asked them not to go because they just want to misuse our money.” he said

Muturi, who was in Ugenya in Bondo County, the home of ODM leader Raila Odinga, noted that a large number of Presidential candidates is good for the country as it gives Kenyans a variety of choices.

“Let us go let to the finish line. The one who will cross the line ahead of everyone will take the glory and we will shake his hand. We are many in the race. It is good. The more the merrier” He said

At the same time, the house speaker challenged Kenyans to strive to elect leaders with integrity. He argues that without this, it would be impossible to achieve anything.

“We want political leaders who seek to occupy public offices to know that they will be servants of the people. They should not use those positions to do business and enrich themselves.” He said

Conscious of the fact that he was in Raila’s political base, Muturi told the locals not to ‘feel aggrieved that I am visiting you yet I have announced my intention to vie for the presidency. Baba (Raila Odinga) is my friend. I was with him during the 2005 referendum campaigns and we have come a long way.’

Area MP David Ochieng said he invited Speaker Muturi to sell his policies in Raila’s backyard because healthy competition encourages ideas and ensures that the country will have the best at the top.