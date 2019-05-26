Muturi questions Kenya’s preparedness to hold a referendum

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has questioned the country’s preparedness to hold a referendum ahead of the 2022 general election.

Muturi says serious considerations to fulfill provisions of the constitution must be made if the country is to be subjected to such an exercise.

The two divergent political camps appear guided by the realization that such a move could change the political landscape as backroom tactics to succeed president Uhuru Kenyatta continues.

With lessons picked from the 2015 referendum that technically killed the national rainbow alliance, fears of the unknown however remains among the main political schools of thought.

As the debate continues, national assembly speaker Justin Muturi says not much has been made in preparing for the popular vote and as such, it remains just a political talk.

Muturi says requisite constitutional provisions must be met before Kenyans are subjected to such an exercise.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng however says the referendum ought to be scheduled alongside the next general election to avoid wastage of time and resources.

The independent electoral and boundaries commission has received signatures from Third way alliance party and now want parliament through the justice and legal affairs committee to formulate requisite laws to allow for a referendum.

Through the Punguza mizigo initiative, the Akuru Aokot led party hopes to amend chapter 7 of the constitution in representation, Chapters 8 and 12 on the executive and devolution, respectively.

It also seeks to introduce a single seven-year-term presidency and reduce the number of MPs to 194, down from 416 in both the National Assembly and the Senate.