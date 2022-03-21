Muturi, Linturi converge in Meru meeting, call for peaceful campaigns

Democratic Party presidential candidate Justin Muturi and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi have called on opposing political camps to conduct peaceful election campaigns despite their differences.

Linturi, who is one of the kingpins of the UDA party in Mt Kenya region, walked into a meeting venue in Meru town where Muturi was meeting his Democratic Party grassroots leaders.

Linturi was welcomed by Muturi and given an opportunity to address the DP politicians before he left for another UDA meeting.

He pleaded with Muturi to open talks with UDA presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto and explore a possibility of working together.

Said Linturi: “I was the first politician from Mt Kenya East to declare that we should have a presidential candidate from this region. Let us encourage Muturi to open talks with UDA, if he gets the Deputy President slot, isn’t that good for all of us?”

Muturi on his part said despite the heated competition across different political groupings, there is no enmity between the leaders.

“Politics is not enmity. Even if you see me compering against William Ruto and Raila Odinga, we have nothing against each other. Let us conduct peaceful campaigns.” Said Muturi.

Muturi said the Democratic Party remains open for possible negotiations with other parties or coalitions.

“We are open, we have not closed the window for consultations with like-minded groups,” said Muturi.