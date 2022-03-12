Muturi promises to end corruption if elected president 

Democratic Party (DP) presidential aspirant Justin Muturi says his government will give priority to the war on corruption.

Muturi, also speaker of the National Assembly, noted that corruption was the reason most Kenyans fail to access much-needed government services.

Speaking in Murang’a during the launch of a gubernatorial bid by former water and irrigation PS Joseph Wairagu’s, Muturi particularly decried poor health services in state-run hospitals due to what he described as theft of medicine and resources allocated to the sector.

Muturi vowed to streamline the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) if he was to be elected President in the August general elections. Under his presidency, the speaker says every Kenyan will be entitled to free, quality medical care.

Muturi also promised to streamline the education sector by ensuring the internationally agreed teacher-to-learner ratio is strictly observed. This is coupled with the provision of better infrastructure for learning.

Meanwhile, Muturi has told off leaders opposed to ‘small political parties’ for allegedly being tribal. According to Muturi, the former Siakago lawmaker, all political outfits begin small and grow to major national parties.

While rallying locals to rally behind his gubernatorial bid, Wairagu said the electorate should judge him by track record as the Principal Secretary.

Wairagu promised to upgrade Murang’a level 5 hospital to level 6 and as well as improve the county’s agricultural fortunes.

Julia Chege, a political leader in Murang’a, called for tolerance as the country enters an electioneering period.