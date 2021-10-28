Muturi says MCAs should not be discriminated on degree rule

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has come to the defence of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) saying those aspiring for the seat should not be subjected to a university degree requirement.

Muturi hailed the courts for rejecting a demand that MCAs be holders of degree certificates, terming the requirement discriminatory.

The Speaker was referring to a case that had been filed, seeking to enforce the minimum education requirement for MCAs.

Noting such a condition could have locked out many aspiring leaders, Muturi said the decision to elect leaders should be left at the discretion of voters, based on other credentials like leadership qualities and integrity.

Muturi said county assemblies, just like the National Assembly, have hired professional staff who assist members on technical issues, hence the requirement of a degree for MCAs was insignificant.

“Our parliamentary budget office, for example, has financial analysts and economists to advise on budget and to advise on legal matters. In the spirit of participatory democracy the election of MCAs should be the decision of the electorate,” he stated.

Muturi was addressing the Bomet County Assembly before presiding over a ceremony to open a new mini chambers named Joyce Laboso Centre in honour of the late Governor Laboso.

Muturi who also launched the assembly’s strategic plan was hosted by Bomet governor Hillary Barchok, Assembly Speaker Nelson Mutai, Senators Christopher Langat, Alice Milgo (nominated) and woman representative Joyce Korir, among a full house of MCAs.

It was the first time for the Speaker of the National Assembly to address a County Assembly sitting since the advent of devolution.

The Speaker also underscored the need for a close working relations between the national assembly and county assemblies to ensure the success of devolution.

Muturi also used the opportunity to challenge the ward representatives to live up to the expectations of the people by ensuring the legislation passed are fully implemented.

He further pointed out the National Assembly will continue providing opportunities for members of the County assemblies to build their legislative capacity and representative functions.