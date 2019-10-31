Muturi says public awareness vital in changing MPs image

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi now says lack of public awareness may be blamed for the negative perception Kenyans have on their Members of Parliament.

Muturi says there is need for more public participation to help Parliament shake off the bad publicity that has dogged it for years.

The Speaker spoke Thursday during a Parliamentary Committee forum where the National Assembly launched live coverage of its committee proceedings as part of on-going efforts to improve Parliament’s public image.

After a successful live broadcast of its plenary proceedings, the National Assembly is welcoming cameras for live transmission of departmental committee sittings. Committee proceedings have in the past been covered live based on topical issues.

All this is part of on-going efforts to open up the August House for scrutiny by the public. For years Parliament has received bad press, with MPs being accused of losing touch with the electorate.

Parliament is also fighting accusations that it has failed to effectively play a lead role in the war against corruption.

In a bid to improve engagement with the public the MPs this week approved a Kiswahili version of the standing orders.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Roads, Transport and Infrastructure chaired by Kimani Wamatangi held a special sitting in Mombasa where it is on a fact finding mission to establish circumstances that caused the death of a mother and daughter at the Likoni crossing channel last month.

During the meeting Wamatangi read a letter written by the then board chairman Dan Mwazo recommending the sacking of Managaing Director Bakari Gowa .