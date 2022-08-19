Muturi, Sholei, Veronica nominated to Assumption of office Committee

President-elect William Ruto has nominated outgoing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei and UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina as his representatives in the powerful Assumption of the office of President Committee.

The trio will work alongside Head of Public service Joseph Kinyua who chairs the committee and a host of Cabinet Secretaries.

The roles of the Assumption to the office of President committee include facilitating the process of handing over by the outgoing President to the President-elect, organise for the security of the President-elect, organise for the necessary facilities and personnel for the President elect, co-ordinate the briefings of the President-elect by relevant public officers, facilitate communication between the outgoing President and the President-elect, prepare the programme and organise for the swearing in ceremony and carry out any other activity necessary for the performance of its functions.

The committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet whose alternate in the 2022 context is Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, and includes Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Treasury PS Julius Muia, Foreign Affairs PS Amb. Macharia Kamau, Information PS Esther Koimett, Devolution PS Micah Powon and PS Jospheta Mukobe of Heritage and Culture.

KBC has learnt that the President-elect is already receiving security briefings in accordance with the act while his security detail and that of his deputy were enhanced immediately after the declaration.

But what exactly are the powers of the President-elect? Clause 11 of the Assumption of the Office of President Act states “ The President-elect shall, in consultation with the Committee, carry out such preparations as may be necessary for the purpose of assuming office. The President-elect may, in carrying out preparations under subsection (1), request in writing for such information from a public officer as the President-elect may consider necessary.”

The committee will be convening in the coming days even as Azimio la Umoja moots on its move to the Supreme court to challenge the legitimacy of the results as announced by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.