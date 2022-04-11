Muturi should step down for abandoning Uhuru, Jubilee Party says

The Jubilee Party is now challenging National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to resign from his position after joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The party’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni says though his impeachment is off the table, Muturi should step down for abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party.

Though Muturi had ditched the Jubilee Party even before becoming the party leader of the Democratic Party leader, his joining of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Saturday appears to have rattled his former party.

Kioni claims Muturi is now favouring legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA Party.

This even as ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi called on Kenya Kwanza supporters across the country to remain vigilant ahead of the forthcoming elections.

While alleging a plot to antagonize Kenyans through politics of division, the Kenya Kwanza Principal called on the electorate to vote en masse for the coalition so as to free themselves from a political stranglehold.

According to Mudavadi, the Coalition hopes to net in more members after the entry of Muturi.

The Speaker’s Democratic Party on Saturday signed a coalition agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance at a Karen Hotel in Nairobi.

Present at the signing were Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula. A host of Ruto-allied MPs were present.

Speaker Muturi said his decision to join the alliance was after consultation with party members and community leaders.

“I am happy that after several conversations on coming together, today we have realized that dream of working together for our children and our children’s children,” Speaker Muturi said.

The DP on his part welcomed the Speaker to the party saying his agenda and that of Kenya Kwanza marry.

He said their agenda as a coalition is to work together for the good of the nation.

“We are proud this morning that we have been joined by the Democratic Party that is associated with transforming the economy of this nation. It is a culmination of months of intense consultation leading to the signing of the coalition agreement,” he said.

The developments come on the deadline day for political parties to belong to a coalition political party.