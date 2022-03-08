Muturi steps off campaign trail to mark International Women’s Day

Democratic Party Presidential aspirant Justin Muturi stepped off the campaign trail to mark International Women’s Day with mothers and newborn babies at the Mama Lucy Hospital, Nairobi.

Muturi, who is the Speaker of the National Assembly, brought cheer to the maternity wing of the hospital where he feted the mothers with baby hampers and described motherhood with glowing accolades.

Muturi paid hospital bills for some mothers and opened for others NHIF accounts paid up for one year.

Muturi moved across rows of beds, encouraging the mothers on the roles they play in society.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate all of you as you welcome the lovely newborns into this world,” said the Speaker:

Muturi added, as he held a baby in his arms: “Motherhood is such a sacred gift from God. It is this gift that makes mothers the most influential people in the world.”

Muturi noted this year’s International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Break the bias … Let’s protect our women’, was timely due to the many odds steeped against women.

He cited the case of the Wangari Mathai Road attack of a woman motorist by bodaboda riders, saying it’s a reflection of the ills society visits upon women.

He called for justice to be done not just for the woman who was attacked but also for others who had been subjected to even worse injustices.