Muturi tells off politicians over attack on government officials

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has told off politicians who have been attacking Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, over claims that they have been supporting some candidates for the 2022 elections.

Muturi said the CSs and PSs have a mandate to sensitise citizens on government policies and development programmes and this should be not be misconstrued as support for some candidates.

“Give them the freedom to speak about government issues and programmes. They have been given an opportunity to serve the citizenry by the President and are therefore accountable to the people. Let us allow them to explain what it is they are doing as a government,” Muturi said.

Muturi made the remarks Sunday at St Gabriel Catholic church Mutomo in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, where he attended a church service.

He maintained that the government officials are accountable to the people and must therefore not be subjected to political attacks when they enlighten the public on government affairs.

This came in the wake of concerns over the alleged involvement of Cabinet Secretaries and other senior state officers in politics.

Muturi told the politicians to stick to their lane and leave the government leaders alone.

Muturi, who was accompanied by National Lands Commission commissioner Kazungu Kambi and Transport PS engineer Joseph Njoroge also called out political factions that have been rooting for the formation of a national party by merging smaller ones.

He insisted that as long as a party has been registered and has 24 branches across the country, it should be allowed to front a presidential candidate.

“No particular party is more national than the other. As long as a party has 24 branches, then it should be allowed to front a presidential candidate to sell the party agendas,” he added.

The Speaker also called on Kenyans and leaders to uphold peace for social-economic development of the country as he warned politicians to desist from dragging the country into unnecessary tension through heated exchanges and insults.

He urged them to embrace and tolerate each other regardless of their different opinions saying peace was the only way to ensure Kenya rises above the current economic turmoil.

“Let us have differences of opinion but learn to respect each other. If we have to disagree, let us do it with respect and decorum. Those of us seeking political positions, let us sell our agenda to the people, that is what we have done and what we intend to do,” he added.

He condemned the stoning of Deputy President’s convoy in Kondele in Kisumu County last week saying political intolerance should not be condoned.

Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto says he is on a mission to bring all Kenyans together irrespective of their tribal or diverse backgrounds.

Speaking in Murang’a Ruto said it was out of order for the Jubilee party to change tune and sponsor an opposition candidate in the 2022 general election adding that more than 8 million people who supported Jubilee have not run out of leadership skills.