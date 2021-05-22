Muturi, the new Agikuyu political spokesperson

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was on Saturday installed as the Mount Kenya Political spokesman.

The ceremony spearheaded by elders from the Kikuyu, Meru, Embu, and Mbeere communities, took place at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a County, the original home of the Agikuyu.

Prior to Muturi’s coronation, there were fears that the event would be disrupted by those opposed to the ground-breaking ritual. Among others, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria had openly expressed his displeasure over the decision to install Muturi as the region’s spokesperson.

The morning ceremony was conducted privately, in a two-hour invocation by the elders. Here, Muturi was taken through rituals in the inner part of the shrine where only specific elders were allowed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Muturi, the man of the moment, later emerged in the company of the elders officially ordained to occupy the highly-coveted position in the vote-rich region.

After the ceremony characterized by pomp and color, Muturi immediately vowed to take up the responsibility and ensure the people from Mt Kenya remain united toward a common goal.

“I will stand and be the voice of the people from this region and find ways of bridging the rifts which have been there,” he vowed.

He noted that GEMA is “one big community and there should be no divisions amongst us,”

The elders on their part sought to clear the air over the reasons why they had settled on the National Assembly Speaker as the community spokesperson.

“We chose a person we believed is neutral and will fairly represent this region in any kind of negotiation.” Prof. Peter Kagwanja, who was one of the elders involved indicated

Kikuyu Council of Elders patron Kung’u Muigai was also quick to point out that the decision to crown Muturi had received a greenlight and blessings from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who apart from being the head of state, is currently the de-facto leader of the Agikuyu.

“As Kikuyu community, we will stand with other communities from the eastern part of Mount Kenya and have Muturi as our spokesperson. Before this position had been held by a member from Kikuyu but through wide consultations, we opted to go for the speaker of the national assembly,” added Kung’u.

He told off the leaders who had planned to stop the occasion and termed the coronation as wicked. “we are elders and we want peace but not to create disunity and differences among our community”.

The Political leadership in the region gave the event a wide berth.