Muturi to unveil new party, condemns political threats

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s 2022 presidential bid got a shot in the arm after a section of leaders drawn from Mt. Kenya East endorsed him.

Muturi who Friday held a consultative meeting with the leaders from the region at his home in Kanyuambora, Embu said his quest for presidency is unstoppable adding that he would announce the party on whose ticket he will seek the country’s top job.

“I JB Muturi hereby declare my candidature for the position of the President of the Republic of Kenya come 2022. Very soon I will also declare the party on which I will be running soon. Join me on this journey of bringing back integrity to Kenya” he said.

We know for a fact there will be elections on Aug 9, 2022 after which a new govt will be sworn in and my friend, President Kenyatta, will hand over the sword to someone else. Who d'you want that to be? It has to be someone with integrity. The one standing before you! #NiJbMuturi — Speaker JB Muturi's Communications (@JBComms) September 10, 2021

The Speaker condemned what he termed as political threats and intimidations stating that every Kenyan has a constitutional right to vie for any political office in this country.

He said he was in solidarity with several leaders who have been persecuted for taking a different political position.

“You can intimidate some people but you cannot intimidate all these people. This threatening people with opening files and investigations should stop. They can go ahead and write all they want. I stand with the leaders who are being intimidated for supporting me” said Muturi.

Speaker JB Muturi: All I want to say is, every Kenyan has a constitutional right to vie for any political office in this country. Let's stop the intimidation of our people. #NiJbMuturi pic.twitter.com/Sib54bgxpr — Speaker JB Muturi's Communications (@JBComms) September 10, 2021

His remarks come in the wake of a protest by Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru after she was grilled by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged misappropriation of public funds, to a tune of Ksh.52.8 million.

Waiguru claimed the orders to appear before the commission were ill-timed and politically instigated.

“This is just an issue of harassment, it is intimidation, it is political, they wanted me here, and you there with camera… “It is now obvious EACC is used to intimidate us to remain silent even when our political careers are on the line and our supporters tell us otherwise,” she lamented.

Those who threw their weight behind the Speaker including some county speakers said efforts to harass supporters and alienate him will fail.

Muturi last week joined Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua and former UNCTAD boss Mukhisa Kituyi in unveiling a political movement dubbed ‘Muungano wa Wazalendo’.