Japheth Koome is the new Inspector General of Police. Speaking after unveiling his cabinet President William Ruto said immediate former IG Hilary Mutyambai has proceeded on terminal leave. The President also said he has received and accepted the resignation of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti. President William Ruto has recommended the advertisement of the position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...