Mutyambai officially appointed new Inspector General of police

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the newly appointed Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai as the new Inspector -General of police.

Through gazette notice number 3225, the president said the appointment of Mutyambai takes effect Monday.

Consequently Mutyambai will be sworn in tomorrow morning by the Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court.

Mutyambai will take over from Joseph Boinett whose four year term came to an end on the 11th of March 2019.

Mutyambai was nominated on the 13th of March 2019 by President Kenyatta through an executive order, and vetted by parliament’s joint committee on security on the 28th of March 2019.

Defending his suitability before the committee, Mutyambai pledged to reform the police service and increase the number of police academies to instill best practices among officers.

Before his appointment he was the Deputy Director Counter Terrorism Division in the National Intelligence Service.

He joined the police service in 1992 as a constable and rose through the ranks before moving to the National Intelligence Service.

He becomes the third Inspector General of Police in the Republic of Kenya.

When he appeared before the administration and national security committees of both houses Mutyambai last week said he will be guided by the rule of law while executing his duties if approved by the National Assembly and the Senate.

He pledged to address the issue of corruption by implementing lifestyle audit of all police officers further promising to ensure individual police officers accused of extra judicial killings are held accountable.

He also promised to promote good working relations between the police and members of public saying it is the best way to deal with crime in the country.

