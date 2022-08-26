Mutyambai appoints Noor Gabow as acting Inspector General

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Friday appointed his Deputy to perform his duties in an acting capacity.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Mutyambai said Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow until his return.

The Inspector General said that he will be away from office to attend a medical checkup.

In the statement Mutyambai did not disclose what was ailing him.

“In my absence, Mr Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General – Administration Police Service will act as the Inspector General of the National Police Service until my return,” said IG Mutyambai.

  

Latest posts

Raila wants to force a ‘Handshake’ Govt, Ruto tells Supreme Court

Eric Biegon

275 MPs turn up for orientation as exercise ends at Parliament buildings

Hunja Macharia

Three appeal decision on Supreme Court powers to tally votes, announce winner

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: