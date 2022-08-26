Mutyambai appoints Noor Gabow as acting Inspector General

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Friday appointed his Deputy to perform his duties in an acting capacity.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Mutyambai said Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow until his return.

The Inspector General said that he will be away from office to attend a medical checkup.

In the statement Mutyambai did not disclose what was ailing him.

“In my absence, Mr Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General – Administration Police Service will act as the Inspector General of the National Police Service until my return,” said IG Mutyambai.