Mutyambai: Special team to probe murder of Kitengela men

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI Homicide Unit to form a special team to investigate the recent disappearance and killings of four men who were last seen at a club in Kitengela.

Mutyambai directed the DCI to conduct thorough investigations into the mysterious killings and table a report within thirty days.

Mutyambai was speaking at the National Police College in Kiganjo Nyeri County.

At the same time the family of Jack Onyango, one of the victims has refuted claims that the body that was found in Mathioya river on Thursday is that of their kin.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The family wants the police to hasten investigation and find him.

The four Elijah Obuong, Jack Anyango, Benjamin Imbai and Brian Oduor went missing on April 19 after a meeting in Kitengela.

The following day, their car a Toyota Mark X, was found abandoned at a parking lot about 500 metres from the club.

The bodies of Elijah Obuong and Benjamin Imbai have already been identified. Police are yet to identify those of Jack Anyango, and Brian Oduor.