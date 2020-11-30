Mutyambai warns boda boda riders against “herd behavior”  

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
23

Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai says police will take action against boda boda riders accused of attacking motorists in fits of rage.

The Inspector General of police was reacting to a video clip that has been doing rounds on social media where some hooligans masquerading as boda boda riders can be seen assaulting unidentified person.

Taking to his twitter handle during the EngageTheIG session, Mutyambai said no one is above the law even as he said that his officers are on the trail of the perpetrators.

“Harassment by bodaboda riders is not acceptable at all and my officers are hunting down the riders captured here physically assaulting the driver” said Mutyambai.

Mutyambai has at the same time urged the victim of the atrocity to report to the nearest police station.

The short video, captured along what appears to be Thika road, has evoked various opinions from Kenyans online who appeared irked by the herd mentality displayed by boda boda riders.

