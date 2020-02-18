Muyoti named January coach of the month

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti has won his first accolade as a coach by bagging the January Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award.

The former Ingwe midfielder is contending for the Kenyan Premier League title and underlined his credentials when in January he ascended to the summit and held forte for thirteen days before losing grip.

He subdued Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack for the January gong in a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya. Muyoti bags Sh75000 alongside a personalized trophy for his January performance.

“I’m thankful to God who has led me thus far. My appreciation also goes to the players, management and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time,” said the Jubilant tactician.

He registered impeccable results in January winning four out of four while plundering nine goals in the process. First off was relegation bound Kisumu All-Stars who soaked in four goals at the hands of ruthless Homeboyz.

Muyoti then mustered a 1-0 victory over Zoo then crowned their season so far by trouncing defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1. A routine 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks sent Homeboyz cruising to the top and completed an excellent month.

“Our target remains winning the league and we really believe it can happen. All the teams in the top four or five have a chance and it’s only going to depend on who has the best run in. But I’d love to break Gor Mahia’s dominance and give the top division some excitement. The league is not interesting at all when one team wins every season,” Muyoti who compared Gor Mahia’s title grip to the monotony of some top European leagues remarked.

The crowning adds impetus to his quest for more glory with Homeboyz.