Muyoti officially appointed City Stars Head Coach

Former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has been appointed as tactician of Nairobi City Stars ahead of FKF Premier league season set to kick off on September 25

The 45 year old and former Harambee Stars captain, having capped the national team 17 times between 2001 and 2004 has joined the Nairobi based side replacing Sanjin Alagic who left the club in July citing the impact of Covid-19 on his family life.

He will be assisted by club legend John Amboko who handled the club from mid-July 2021 after the exit of Bosnian at the expiry of his contract and two-year tenure.

“When I left my last workstation, I was to seek an opportunity outside the country but when the possibility to join City Stars came by I had to change my plans,”

“That possibility turned to reality, and it excites me to be part of Simba wa Nairobi, a club full of stability and ambitions. I believe that together, we will achieve the set targets,” said Muyoti

Muyoti who left Homeboyz after a 3 year spell with them will be tasked with steering the Hope Center-based side to more excellence following a seventh-place finish on their return to the topflight league last season.

His appointment also come as a boost to the team that staged an indifferent finish to the season with the four wins in their last ten matches undermining their bright start to the season culminating in a top 10 finish.

“Muyoti is a skill and performance-based coach known for his leadership and good relationship with players from the young to the senior ones.He became the best fit for Simba wa Nairobi as the club has a balanced squad full of youth and experienced players,” said club chair Jonathan Jackson

He has already been introduced to the entire Nairobi City Stars setup from the players to the rest of the technical bench, as well as the entire management.

City Stars will open the top tier campaign against 2009 Kenya Premier league Champions Sofapaka at Nyayo National Stadium.