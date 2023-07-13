Mwale City to expand to Congo-Brazzaville

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) has secured a deal to expand to Republic of Congo as it spreads it wings across the African continent.

MMTC expansion plan is expected to reach 12 countries by 2050.

“Our team had a privilege to join HE President Dr. William Ruto at the state banquet in his honor from President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo at the presidential palace in Brazaville.

“Mwale Medical And Technology City (MMTC’s) team was in Congo to cement partnerships for construction of a new Medical city in Brazaville in the Republic of Congo,” MMTC said in a statement.

The new City in the Brazaville-Kinshasa metro area will be anchored by Hamptons Hospital and will enhance universal healthcare and medical tourism in Central Africa.

“The metro area has about 20 million people, making it one of the largest in the world.

“The new city is part of MMTC’S expansion plan on the continent, where 18 cities are planned in 12 countries by 2050,” the statement added.

The cities are built around healthcare, agrotech and renewable energy.

The new deal comes two months after MMTC Founder Julius Mwale announced planned expansion of Hamptons Hospital to Botswana after a meeting with President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

During the talks, Masisi mentioned medical tourism among possible areas of cooperation with MMTC-based Hamptons Hospital.

Mwale was in the country to attend Forbes Under 30 Summit which began on April 23 and is set to conclude on April 26, 2023.

“Julius Mwale was feted at the event as one of the keynote speakers, and as a successful global African leader having transformed a village into a sustainable metropolis.

“Our team has been welcomed to Botswana by President Eric Masisi to expand Hamptons hospital in the country using our Mwale Medical Technology City (MMTC) model,” MMTC said following the meeting.

On June 7, 2023, Botswana’s Vice President Slumber Tsogwane visited the city in Butere, Kakamega County on a benchmarking tour.

Tsogwane was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Enterprise Development Simon Chelugui.

“The VP was on a benchmarking tour of MMTC. He was accompanied by more than a dozen top government officials from Botswana and Kenya, including Botswana’s foreign minister Hon Lemogang Kwape, and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Enterprise Development Hon. Simon Chelugui,” MMTC said in a press statement.

MMTC’s model of integrated smart city development where the community is not displaced is expanding across Africa and will be expanded to Botswana.

During the summit, he pointed out the opportunities available in Africa brought about by the Africa Free Trade Agreement, which has three phases of implementation: trade and goods, intellectual property (IP), investment and competition , where Africa has expertise, and third e-commerce, which will lead to Africa becoming a leading continent in the world in terms of population, development, and growth by 2043.

”We are in the driver’s seat leading that now and we want the Forbes team and the entire continent of Africa and the whole world to join us,” Mwale said.

MMTC has expanded in 12 countries in Africa using an integrated model of smart city development, with a vision to build 18 smart cities and empower around 800 million people by 2050.

Mwale’s success story serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs in Africa who aspire to make a difference and create a better future for themselves and their communities.

His commitment to creating sustainable solutions that empower people and protect the environment is a testament to his vision for a better world.

As Africa continues to grow and develop, the role of entrepreneurs like Mwale in shaping the continent’s future cannot be overstated.

With his track record of success and his dedication to creating a better world, Mwale is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society.

During his interview at the Forbes summit he stated that his networth is determined by how many people he has transformed from poverty.

Mwale is currently the Principal of the US $2 billion MMTC, which is based in Western Kenya. As the lead investor of MMTC, Mwale invested and mobilized over US $2 billion to build the new city with a 100 per cent green concept.