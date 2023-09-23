Mwale Medical and Technology City secures deal to expand to Ghana

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) is set to expand to Ghana as it expands its wings across the African continent.

The new development comes after MMTC team met with President Nana Akufo-Addo during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“Among the heads of State our team met was HE President Dr. William Ruto of Kenya, where we discussed progress of MMTC and the need to expand investments and create more jobs for the youth in Kenya.

“We also discussed expanding MMTC to Ghana with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana,” MMTC said in a statement on Friday.

MMTC team also participated in many events on the sidelines of UNGA and held talks with business, civil society and government leaders including with seven heads of state

“Many of the other events attended by our teams included the Africa business forum, global Africa business initiative, invest Africa, Milken Institute, Forbes 400 philanthropy, United Bank of Africa and many others where MMTC’s team made a significant impact and struck many partnerships for investment and social impact programs,” MMTC added.

Founded by US-based Kenyan tycoon Julius Mwale, MMTC is a community owned sustainable metropolis located in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County.

It is anchored around the Hamptons Hospital which opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and medical tourists.

Ghana is the latest destination for MMTC which plans to have 18 cities in 12 African countries by 2050.

The cities will be built around healthcare, agrotech and renewable energy.

In April, the MMTC Founder announced expansion of Hamptons Hospital to Botswana after a meeting with President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

During the talks, Masisi mentioned medical tourism as among possible areas of cooperation with MMTC.

Mwale was in the country to attend Forbes Under 30 Summit which began on April 23 and is set to conclude on April 26, 2023.

“Julius Mwale was feted at the event as one of the keynote speakers and as a successful global African leader having transformed a village into a sustainable metropolis,” MMTC said.

Mwale also secured a deal in July to expand to the Republic of Congo where the new Mwale City in the Brazaville-Kinshasa metro area will be anchored by Hamptons Hospital and is expected to enhance universal healthcare and medical tourism in Central Africa.

Mwale’s success story serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs in Africa who aspire to make a difference and create a better future for themselves and their communities.

His commitment to creating sustainable solutions that empower people and protect the environment is a testament to his vision for a better world.

As Africa continues to grow and develop, the role of entrepreneurs like Mwale in shaping the continent’s future cannot be overstated.

With his track record of success and his dedication to creating a better world, Mwale is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society.

During his interview at the Forbes Summit, he stated that his net worth is determined by how many people he has transformed from poverty.

Mwale is currently the Principal of the US $2 billion MMTC, which is based in Western Kenya.

As the lead investor of MMTC, Mwale invested and mobilized over US $2 billion to build the new city with a 100 per cent green concept.