Mwale Medical and Technology City to host Marathon in December

Mwale Medical and Technology City’s (MMTC) has announced that it will host inaugural Marathon on Saturday, December 16th, 2023.

In a statement, MMTC said the Marathon will be held at the city’s five districts.

“MMTC hosted some Kenya’s top athletes in the preparation for the Marathon races which will traverse the City’s five districts.

“The races will include the 1600 meters road race, the 5 KM run, 10 KM run, Half Marathon and full 42 KM Marathon,” the statement read in part.

A total of 3,000 runners are expected to participate in the races which will be also graced by international athletes.

MMTC is a sustainable green metropolis anchored by Hamptons hospital and it is located in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County in Kenya.

“The races will be run on over 150 KM of road network in the city with an additional 180 km of trails providing a challenging terrain through the five districts,” MMTC added.

The city is built around a holistic lifestyle which provides a relaxed atmosphere and innovative environment.

The districts within MMTC include Plaza, Grid, Airport, Golf and Industrial districts.

MMTC is Sh 220 billion city founded by US-based business tycoon Julius Mwale.

In January 2023, MMTC unveiled the final renderings of a world-class multiplex sports arena in its Airport District.

The new multi-billion shillings sports arena will cement MMTC as a global leading talent and entertainment centre and support sports medicine and tourism as part of the City’s medical tourism program.

“The multiplex arena will add to our 36-hole Hamptons golf course which is located in the Golf District of MMTC.

“The multiplex sports arena will host all sports including soccer, rugby, basketball, Tennis, hockey, volleyball, American football and swimming,” MMTC said in a statement.

Other activities like concerts, forums, Virtual reality, and additional revenue generators will be hosted for maximum utilization of the arena.

A talent innovation school will train, nurture and educate thousands of youth in sports, and enable them to compete internationally.

MMTC’s Hamptons Hospital launched Sh1 billion solar lighting program targeting schools and markets in the Western Kenya region.

The project began in 2021 and it saw the hospital distribute and install over 3,000 solar-powered streetlights which were installed in Butere on the roads, markets, and schools around MMTC in phases 1 and 2.

The solar streetlights program has so far reached markets and schools in Mumias East and West, Marama North-South-West, and Central and covered markets and schools in Lurambi, Navakholo, and Ikolomani.

MMTC’s Hamptons hospital is a 5000-patient capacity hospital and will be able to serve 12,000 patients daily at full capacity.