David Mwalika of the Wiper Democratic Party has retained the Kitui Rural Parliamentary seat.

Mwalika, the incumbent Member of National Assembly was declared the winner Tuesday morning after garnering 19,745 votes.

His closest rival and former Kitui Rural MP got 10,178 votes.

Speaking after being declared the MP-elect by the Constituency Returning Officer Winfred Ndoti, Mwalika expressed his gratitudes to the residents for re-electing him to serve them for the next five years.