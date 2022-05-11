Mwalimu Orero:I will reform Kibra for the better if elected area MP

Kibra constituency Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Parliamentary candidate Mwalimu Peter Orero has promised to transform the constituency should he be elected area Member of Parliament during the upcoming General Elections.

Orero who won ODM nominations in Kibra after garnering 3,422 votes flooring the incumbent legislator Imran Okoth who managed 2,739 votes said he is prioritising education empowerment and infrastructure development if he wins the August 9 race.

“My agenda is to empower my people through several initiatives which will be decided after public participation. We have to nurture talents across various disciplines including sports,arts among others. If elected I’ll prioritise education by giving bursaries to needy students and also improving school infrastructure to enable a condusive learning environment” he noted.

The former chairman of the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) who have worked with Kibra people since he started teaching in 1990 has further denied that he’s someone’s project.

“The preference must be coming from the people. It is not about Raila. We have not talked with Raila on this at any given moment. I have so far campaigned a lot on the ground and my manifesto will resonate well with their aspirations,” Orero remarked.

The sports avid fan started his teaching practice in Upper Hill School, before being posted to Kamukunji High.

KBF treasurer Peter Orero is the ODM flag bearer in Kibra, the basketball fratenity should be elated. I wish him well pic.twitter.com/MiYcWldy3G — Bball Pundit🇰🇪 (@apache14) April 24, 2022

He left Kamukunji for Upper Hill, where he joined as deputy, and then moved to Lang’ata high school as principal.

He went back to Upper Hill as principal before again being moved to Dagoretti High in 2017, where he stayed until his resignation early this year to join murky political field.

While at Upper Hill, the school became a force to reckon with in basketball and rugby dominating national games.

At Dagoretti High School in 2017, the school attended consecutive national games and reached the semis in both.

He also led the Under-16 side which was competing in the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola competition with the team reaching the semis.

Orero will face off with among others former football star and Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga who was his former student at Kamukunji High.

“He’s was a great footballer. I was his football coach. I am the one who mentored Mariga to where he is,” he added .

Mariga is the first Kenyan to have played in the UEFA Champions League and the first East African to win the most coveted European trophy while Orero is a football fanatic and administrator who shaped many careers, including Dennis Oliech and Victor Wanyama.

The two first clashed about two years ago in a hotly contested by-election following the death of former lawnaker Ken Okoth on 26 July 2019.

Mariga, then running on a Jubilee ticket came second behind ODM candidate Bernard Imran Okoth. ‘Big-Mac’ got 11,230 against Okoth’s 24,636 votes. Orero had lost to Okoth in the primaries. But Mwalimu is now back, ready to face off with his former student one more time.