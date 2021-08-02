Mwamba, Oilers face off in midweek clash

Mwamba and Menengai Oilers will face off in midweek Kenya Cup action at the Impala Club on Wednesday 4 August 2021.



This match was originally slated for Saturday 10 July at the same venue.



Oilers currently sit third on the log with 17 points off three wins, one draw and three defeats and will be looking to register another win as they look to consolidate third place in order to stay in contention for a semifinal berth.



Mwamba slumped to tenth on the log after their 3-50 loss to KCB on 24 July and will be out to register their second win of the season against the side from Nakuru.



This fixture will kick off at 2.00pm