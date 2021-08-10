Mwamba RFC to promote growth of the game among the youth

Mwamba Rugby Club has partnered with Wadi Degla Sports Club to grow rugby among young enthusiastic players.

The partnership, the biggest in rugby history, will see Mwamba and Wadi Degla develop an age-grade rugby academy.

Mwamba, famously known as Kulabu, was founded in 1977 with the aim of promoting rugby among indigenous Kenyans when the game was still dominated by foreigners in the country. The philosophy still reigns supreme with this new partnership.

The academy, to be known as the WD-Mwamba Rugby Academy will develop players from as young as 4-years-old, who will learn the sport using Tag Rugby techniques, all the way to 18-year-olds who will be prepared to play at club level.

The academy is scheduled to kick off in early September and will initially recruit from Wadi Degla’s “Community Of Champions” members.

Mwamba President Alvas Onguru said: “As one of the premier sporting organisations on the African continent, and indeed the pioneers of the growth of rugby in our part of the world, we are delighted to open another chapter in the development of the sport along with Wadi Degla.”

On his part Ashraf Adel, Wadi Degla’s Operations Director welcomed the initiative saying: “Wadi Degla has always trusted its slogan Community of Champions. We have been working hard to bring social, leisure and sports to all of our dear members. We trust that we can change the lives of youths through sports”

Mwamba has grown the sport of rugby with players such former Kenya International Humprey Kayange, Collins Injera, Lavin Asego, Daniel Taabu and Billy Odhiambo having grown through the ranks.