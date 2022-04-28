Mwanaume Ni Effort to celebrate 10 year anniversary with festival

The first MNE Fest is scheduled for May 7th.

Mwanaume Ni Effort (MNE), an urban lifestyle brand and culture curator that is part of the Amplify Group, will celebrate its 10 year anniversary with its first festival scheduled for May 7th. The event dubbed MNE Fest will converge music, tech, and arts for the culture at the Electric Village at the Carnivore Grounds.

Launched in 2012, MNE began as creators of urban merchandise and digital content to what it does now – curating memorable event experiences.

The entertainment outfit has organised events such as Past 5 Fridays at Mercury, The Highlife, Nasty C 2018, Y2K: 2000s party, Golf & Grill at Migaa, and most recently, The Adekunle Gold concert in November 2021 and Beachlife NYE 2022 in Diani.

In 2022, MNE aims to further expand its love for providing experiences by introducing the MNE Fest; intended to be an annual festival experience.

The main act and headliner for the festival will be none other than Nigerian rapper and singer, Rema who captured the world’s attention in 2019 and continues to do so today with his Afro Pop hits. Also on the lineup is Wakadinali, Rosa and many more to be announced closer to the date.

Tickets are currently available here.