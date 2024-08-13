Mwangaza impeachment: Senate to hold special sitting this afternoon

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has convened a special sitting this afternoon to hear impeachment charges against Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Kingi’s special gazette notice acknowledges that he had received a letter from the Speaker of the County Assembly of Meru dated August 9, 2024 on the approval of a Motion for the removal from office by impeachment of Mwangaza.

“I have appointed Wednesday, 14th August 2024 as a day for a special sitting of the Senate. The sitting shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 2.30 p.m. The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be the hearing of the charges against Ms Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County” he said in the gazette.

The Senate, currently on a short recess, will either set up a committee to probe the allegations against her and table their findings or opt to probe the allegations against her through plenary.

This will be the third time Mwangaza will appear before the Senate to defend herself against the impeachment charges since she assumed office 24 months ago.

Kingi said after the hearing, the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

“In accordance with standing order 33 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this Notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, 3rd September 2024, at 2:30 pm in accordance with the Senate calendar” he added.

The governor was impeached for alleged gross violation of the constitution and other laws, gross misconduct and abuse of office.