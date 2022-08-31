Mwangaza makes her first appointments after assuming office

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has made her first appointments after she was sworn in on August 25.

On Tuesday Governor Mwangaza announced some changes in the Meru County Revenue Board in what she said was to ensure efficient service delivery to the Meru people.

In the changes, the Governor appointed Francis Mungai as the General Manager for Meru County Revenue Board and Fridah Kagwiria as the Director, replacing John Ntoiti and Eric Kabuae, who were serving in Kiraitu Murungi’s government.

The Governor also ordered the Board to release all items that had been confiscated by the former regime to the owners with immediate effect.

“I am also directing that no revenue officer should take money without receipts and business people are requested to ensure they ascertain the amount paid to the officers and the money that will be receipted,” she said adding that no revenue should be collected after 4 pm except at the roadblock barriers.

She has also issued orders to the Board to ensure leniency in the revenue collection, especially from small-scale traders where she suggested the same be collected depending on the size of the businesses.

Speaking from her office, the County Chief also said she will be introducing suggestion boxes in all county offices which will be used by the people to report all corruption cases they notice among the employees, which will be anonymously opened by her office.

Meanwhile, the Governor extended the application period for government tenders and supplies to the 30th of September to allow more business owners to apply.

On this, she noted that the era where few businessmen and women benefitted from government tenders is over, and instead, she will ensure diversity with special consideration for women, youth, and people with disability.

The Governor also appointed Harrison Gitobu as the new Chief of Staff in her government.