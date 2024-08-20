Mwangaza’s impeachment trial enters second day

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment trial will today (Tuesday) enter day two at the Senate.

The third impeachment hearings against her kicked off on Monday where she is facing charges of gross constitutional violations, misconduct, and abuse of office.

Before the Senators and members of the Meru County Assembly, the Governor pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.

The mover of the motion Zipporah Kinya submitted the details of the alleged violations by the Governor urging the Senate to uphold the impeachment.

She previously survived impeachment motions in November 2023 and December 2022, despite five total attempts by the assembly to remove her.

If the Senate votes to uphold her impeachment she will be removed from office and her deputy takes over.

Conversely, if the charges are rejected, the Senate Speaker will inform the Meru County Assembly’s Speaker.

Should the charges be dismissed, any subsequent attempt to introduce the same allegations in the County Assembly can only occur after a three-month period.

More to follow…