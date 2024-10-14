Mwathi Gicheru triumphs at Sigona leg of junior Golf Championship

Mwathi Gicheru won the boys Under 13-14 years category of the NCBA Junior Golf Foundation series leg held at Sigona Golf Club.

Gicheru and Peter Gathogo tied with a score of 5 over par 77 after the final play and had to go through a play off with Gicheru coming out victorious.

Justin Ngeera finished third in the group, just one stroke off the leaders with a score of 6 over par 78. Yuvraj Rajput’s score of 8 over par 80 put him in the 4th position in the category, as George Ikirima, Wahome Mutahi, and Amar Shah tied on 10 over par 82.

The girls 11-12 years category was another competitive group with Muthoni Kioi winning in the play offs against Siqian Yu.

Muthoni who also won the last leg at Windsor a week ago had a score of seven over par 79, same score as Siqian Yu to force the play offs. Ashley Muyela finished third on the podium with a score of 12 over par 84, with Ashley Gachora 4th with a score of 13 over par 85. Chloe Chiuri completed the top 5 with a score of 16 over par 88.

In other categories, Suraya Bongu was impressive in the boys‘ years nine-hole competition with a score of 1 over par 37. He was six strokes better than second placed Mikhail Nurani who scored 7 over par 43. Nathan Gatonga finished third with a score of 9 over par 45.

Amelia Sheikh was the winner in the girls’ 13-14 years category with a score of 8 over par 80, four strokes better than second placed Yolanda Yu who scored 12 over par 84. Amani Muriithi finished third, two strokes behind Yu with Armelle Amani, Royalle Karanja, and Lael Mwangale tying in 4th position.