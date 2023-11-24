Mwaura wins Old Mutual Captains Prize at Railways Golf Club

Veteran golfer SK Mwaura returned a score of 20 stableford points to win the 2023 Captain’s prize at the nine-hole, Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

Mwaura, playing off handicap 10, wound up his round with 20 stableford points to star during the curtain-raiser Clubnite, which was part of the Old Mutual Golf series, and was sponsored by the Old Mutual Group.

So far, the series has been held at Nyali Golf and Country Club, Nyeri Club and Ruiru Sports Club. It’s set to be held at VetLab Sports Club and the Karen Golf and Country Club next month.

Mwaura, a stickler of golf rules, who is also a Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chief Referee was all smiles after the win.

Handicap 25, Tom Muriithi won the Clubnite Men winner prize with 18 stableford points and handicap 17 GN Kimani won the Men second winner on a better countback score of 18 stableford points.

Bagging theClubnite Lady winner prize was Mary Miingi, also playing off handicap 25 on a score of 17 stableford points.

Meanwhile, Vice-Captain Edward Manywanda, playing off handicap 4, won the 18-hole prize on a score of 36 stableford points.

Handicap 2James Mugo was the Gross winner with 77 Gross points.

This was as the Sponsor Guest winner prize went to Anthony Polo, playing off handicap 24, and registering a score of 25 stableford points. The guest winner prize was won by handicap 13, Patrick Langat on 34stableford points.

At the same, the new kid on the block Jimmy Semenye bagged the Junior winner prize, playing off handicap 22, and carding a score of 33 stableford points. Handicap 20, Chadwick Otachi was the optional nine winner with 20 stableford points, and Mary Mbataru, playing off handicap 31 stableford points, took home the staff winner prize.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, Old Mutual EA Group CEO Arthur Oginga said the Old Mutual Golf circuits exemplify the group’s belief in enhancing customer relations.

“Through this series, we seek to strengthen ties between the Old Mutual EA Group and you, our valued customers. Old Mutual Golf Circuit is more than just a series of tournaments; rather, it symbolizes our unwavering dedication to enriching customer experiences.” Oginga said.

He added, “By uniting both current and potential customers through the pursuit of shared passions, we get to understand their needs and respond with our Integrated Financial Services solutions. Besides, these occasions not only honor sporting prowess but also serve as a stage for our valued customers to connect, engage, and create lasting memories.”