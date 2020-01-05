Mwea is not neglected says, Kirinyaga Deputy Governor

Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri has forcefully defended county government from accusations that it has neglected Mwea constituency and has not been initiating development in the area.

The DG dismissed the former Members of Parliament who on Friday help a press briefing and castigated the county government for failing Mwea residents and termed them as enemy of people.

The three legislators had claimed that the constituency has been abandoned though it’s largest in the county and voted as block for the governor in 2017.

But defending the county the deputy governor accused the MPs Alfred Nderitu, Peter Gitao and Winnie Nyawira of playing politics with lives of the constituency and challenged them to explain what they did when they were on the seat and told them to stop sensational politics which will only hurt the residents.

Speaking at Sagana after donating foodstuff, blankets and clothes to St Mary home of aged the DG explained that the county government has initiated many projects in Mwea but some individuals want to sabotage the ongoing projects due to politics.

The angry county boss said that many developmental projects have already been completed and residents are enjoying it.

Accompanied by several of his supporters as he celebrate his birthday, the county deputy governor insisted that people of Mwea has agreed to support his gubernatorial seat and dismissed those fighting him and the county government as day dreamers.

He said that the residents has requested him to contest the gubernatorial seat in 2022 and he has agreed since the current governor Ann Waiguru will not be vying for the seat.

‘’People of Mwea knows who the next governor is, they came to my home and asked me to accept to be their candidate and after I agreed they have already held meetings across the constituency and all people have unanimously agreed to support me’’. He affirmed.

Mwea with 122,000 registered voters is a determining factor on who to become the Kirinyaga governor.

However no serious candidate has ever offered his candidature with Deputy Governor emerging as the only forceful candidate from the area.

But speaking last week the former MP accused the deputy governor of abandoning his people and failing to push for the development in the area.

They said that compared with other constituency, Mwea is ragging behind and vowed to support one of their own come next General Election.

But the DG accused the trio of being used by forces outside the constituency to divide the votes and ensure a person from other constituencies emerge the top.