Ministry of water and irrigation has closed down Mwea Rice Mill in Kirinyaga County for two weeks to pave way for special audit following what was described as massive corruption and plundering of the mill resources.

According to Mwea National Irrigation scheme manager Innocent Ariemba confirmed that the NIB headquarters has dispatched auditors to carry the audit for the next two weeks and revealed that the mills will remain closed until the end of the exercise.

He said that the NIB has found that it’s not possible to carry the special audit when the operations are still running daily.

HE said that there are some issues which need to be audited thoroughly without any interference.

Accompanied by Mwea MP Wachira Kabinga, are MCA Gurdison Muchina and Mwea east sub-county commissioner, the NIB boss said that traders will not be allowed to trade their rice inside the mill but will be allowed to take their produce and go and mill in other factories.

“We will allow our traders who have the rice in the mill to come and collect it from tomorrow to go and process it in other factories in the town but those who want to keep it in our stores we will continue giving them services but no operations will be carried inside the mill.” He affirmed.

Ariemba said that there is no cause of alarm as the special audit will be through in two weeks and normal business resume.

His sentiments are echoed by Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira.

They said that there is need for audit to unravel many problems being reported in the mills by traders who claimed they have been exploited by managements.

Ndambiri said that the audit was welcomed and urged the audit to unravel all the rot in the national irrigation board controlled rice mill the largest in central and east Africa.

Mwea MP on his part said that he will follow the audit and ensure those found culpable faces fu8ll force of the law.

He assured traders that their produce will be secured and will ensure those who have been exploiting them are punished.

“As your area MP ill ensure your interest are guaranteed and nobody will exploit you again, and nobody will be denied axcess to collect his/her rice as we wait the completion of the audit.’’ He pointed.

Mwea East deputy county commissioner said that police will be deployed on the ground to secure traders produce.

He said that the action to carry the audit was normal so that the government cab unravel and know how the money allocated to the mill is used.

Area MCA Gurdison Muchina said that the audit is a great relieve to the farmers as they will know where is their divided since they co-own the mills with the government.

He said that farmers own 45% of the mill while government own 55% noting that there had no clear management structure in the mwea rice mill making few individuals to benefit in expense of farmers and the government.