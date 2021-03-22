Mwilu extends temporary closure of Kericho Law Courts building

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has extended the temporary closure of the Kericho Law Courts building for a further period of two weeks.

The building was initially closed on 5th of March 2021, after an inspection by the State Department for Public Works revealed structural deficiencies that posed a risk to Judiciary personnel and other court users.

An investigation report forwarded to Judiciary highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014. The report was forwarded to Judiciary on 3rd March 2021 with directions that the building be vacated as a matter of urgency to avert a potential disaster.

In a statement Mwilu said that the Judiciary had made significant progress towards securing alternative premises to house the court and was going to notify court users and the general public on the new facility once it becomes operational.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“In the meantime, hearing of cases will continue via virtual platforms during this period of closure and documents shall be filed online as has been the case.” Added Mwilu.

She thanked the County Government of Kericho for providing space at the Kericho County Revenue Offices at which criminal pleas and other urgent matters are being handled.

Further Ag CJ requested members of the public and other court users to bear with the situation as they endeavour to solve the issue.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/kericho-law-courts-building-temporarily-closed/