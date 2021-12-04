23 people died while 12 were rescued were after a bus they were traveling in plunged into River Enziu in Mwingi, Kitui County.

The 12 included four children and eight adults.

The accident occurred as the driver of the bus from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Mwingi Town was attempting to cross the drift along River Enziu on the Nguni-Nuu Road.

Fifteen of the dead are members of the same family who were going to attend a wedding of an elderly couple aged over 70 years.

The wedding which was to take place at Nuu-Mwingi was consequently cancelled following the tragedy.

Mwingi East OCPD, Joseph Yakan has said it is not yet clear the number of passengers who were on the bus.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu condoled with the bereaved families and said recovery efforts would resume this morning.

The death toll from the incident is expected to rise as some bodies were still trapped inside the bus when recovery efforts were suspended by nightfall.

Ngilu said the retrieved bodies had been airlifted by Kenya Air force to Mwingi and Kyuso mortuaries.

A team of Kenya Navy divers are helping with search and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Governor Alfred Mutua has dispatched a team of Emergency and Rescue Service providers to Mwingi to assist in rescue and recovery following the fatal accident in which 18 people have been confirmed dead.

The Machakos governor also condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the accident which occurred at river Enziu Saturday afternoon.

“I also pass my condolence message to my colleague governor, Charity Ngilu following this very tragic incident,” said Mutua.

Dr Mutua has urged drivers to observe caution while approaching rivers especially during this rainy season.

At least ten people who were aboard the ill fated bus have been rescued and are receiving treatment at various health facilities in Kitui County.