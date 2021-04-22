Mwingi man who defiled and poisoned two minors arrested

A middle aged man who defiled two minors and poisoned them, where one died has been arrested.

Munyoki Kiangai was arrested while he tried to take his own life around his home area on Wednesday.

The suspect swallowed a pesticide that was on his pocket when he saw an angry mob approaching him.

Solomon Kimanzi, a resident who belongs to the Nyumba kumi initiative said the residents had launched a campaign to hunt for the man whom they caught.

Kimanzi said when the minor disclosed that her uncle had defiled her, the residents knew it was Kiangai as he lived with the family and had not been seen hawking eggs as he usually did since the incident happened.

Inside the police car, after he was arrested and taken to a nearby health facility for first aid, Kiangai confessed to have defiled the 17 year old minor and poisoned them where the 2 year old succumbed.

Around his neck, there were marks where he disclosed that he had tried to kill himself by hanging.

He said he regrets doing the act.

The suspect is said to have broken into the home in Thitha, Mwingi Central Sub-County, Kitui and defiled the two before poisoning them using pesticide.

The survived victim, a form two student said that after the perpetrator broke into the house, she screamed but he choked her till she became unconscious and suspects that she was defiled while unconscious.