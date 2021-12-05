Mwingi: President condoles with families that lost loved ones

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the families that lost loved ones in the Mwingi bus incident on Saturday after a bus they were traveling in plunged into River Enziu in Mwingi, Kitui County.

At the same time, the president wished quick recovery to those that were injured in the unfortunate incident.

He reminded Kenyans across the country to heed Government advisory against attempting to cross swollen rivers especially during the current rainy season.

In a statement from State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, the Head of State said more information on the unfortunate incident and measures the Government is taking to prevent similar mishaps from re-occurring will be shared in due course.

23 people died while 12 were rescued.

The death toll from the incident is expected to rise as some bodies were still trapped inside the bus when recovery efforts were suspended by nightfall.

Meanwhile, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has petitioned the national government to expedite the construction of a bridge across River Enziu in Mwingi.

Speaking when she visited the scene to co-ordinate rescue and recovery operations, Governor Ngilu lamented that the river had claimed many lives over the years causing untold agony to residents.

The county boss vowed to henceforth pile pressure on the national government until an initiative is taken to avert similar accidents in future.

The victims, mostly Mwingi Catholic church choir members headed to a wedding in Nuu, drowned after the driver lost control of the 54-seater-bus midstream while attempting to steer across the surging waters.

Only 12 survivors, among them four children, were rescued from the ill-fated bus.

Divers from the Kenya Navy and the Kenya Red Cross are leading the recovery exercise with more bodies reportedly still trapped in the fully submerged wreckage.