Mwingi Tragedy: 9-month-old baby among bodies retrieved

The number of people who died at Enziu river in Mwingi Sub-county County has reached 25 after a nine-month-old baby was among two more bodies pulled out of the wreckage of the bus Sunday.

23 of the bodies were pulled out of the mud on the edge of the river Saturday.

Local authorities said a search for more bodies was underway following the tragedy that occurred on Saturday, with fears as many as 20 or 30 more bodies could be under water after reports indicated that the bus may have been carrying at least 60 people.

12 were rescued when the bus ferrying a Catholic Church choir and villagers to a wedding plunged into the swollen river.

In his condolence to the families that lost their loved ones, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned Kenyans to avoid swollen rivers during the heavy rainy season.