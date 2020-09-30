‘My boss has not complained about my performance’ says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed those poking holes at his work as busy-bodies.

He said at no point had he failed to serve the country as the principal assistant of the President.

“No work has been given to me and I failed to execute,” he said.

Speaking Wednesday at his Karen residence where he held a meeting with a delegation of women in business from Nairobi County, Dr Ruto said every work and responsibilities given to him by the President had been discharged with distinction.

He was accompanied by Senators Millicent Omanga (nominated), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and George Theuri (Embakasi West).

Others were Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Justus Murunga (Matungu) John Muchiri (Manyatta), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

Dr Ruto said those purporting to supervise him should focus on their own work of serving the people.

“Who are they to complain about my work? Who made them my supervisors?” He posed.

The Deputy President said he knows his work, “and my boss has not complained about my performance”.

This, he noted, would be realised through the creation of safe spaces for women, broadening their access to credit and markets opportunities, and boosting their participation in decision at all levels.

“This is how we would exploit women’s unlimited potential,” he added.

Ms Kihika said it was time Parliament was dissolved as advised by the Chief Justice.

“Let us go back to the polls so that we can have more women in leadership. More women in power means faster transformation of our country,” she said.

On her part, Ms Omanga said the support directed at women in businesses would go a long way on taming unemployment and poverty in the country.

Her sentiments were supported by Ms Wanjiru who argued that the country needed to reconfigure its leadership and adopt a bottom-up approach.

“This is the form of governance that would change this country as it would be informed by the needs of the people,” she said.