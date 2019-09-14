My client had nothing to do with Cohen’s murder: Murgor

Lawyer Phillip Murgor has mounted a strong defence for his client Susan Wairimu Kamotho who has been named as a key suspect in the murder of Tob Cohen.

Murgor is accusing the police of foul play in the on-going investigations claiming that there is an attempt to frame his client of the murder of the 71-year-old Dutch businessman.

His claims comes just a day after a team of Detectives led by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti retrieved the body of the deceased on Friday afternoon wrapped in a layer of cloths and dumped in an underground water tank in his Kitisuru home in Nairobi.

Murgor has questioned the way the search was conducted saying they were not consulted by the investigating officers.

According to the lawyer, his client Wairimu has been in police custody for over two weeks and the only time she has been allowed to access her house, she has done so in the presence of the police.

He has refuted claims that the deceased was tortured and murdered in the house and that the body had not decomposed.

He says that his client had scanty information about her husband’s whereabouts based on the nature of their estranged relationship refuting reports by a section of the media that his client said that her husband went to Thailand for treatment.

The city lawyer maintains that there is a deliberate attempt to frame his client and is urging the media to exercise caution in their reporting of the case

Murgor maintains there is no evidence linking his client to the murder and even opposed an application by the prosecution to remand Wairimu saying there are no witness statements.