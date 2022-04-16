My grandmother inspires me to do better,says tennis star Okutoyi

ByMaxwell Wasike
Tags

Kenya’s tennis prodigy Angela Okutoyi has said she draws alot of inspiration from her grandmother in a bid to help her achieve her dream of becoming the world’s tennis number 1.

Coming from a humble family, Okutoyi never knew that she will one day make Kenyans proud. But her performance has not only put Kenya on the global map, but also inspire many upcoming tennis players across the globe.

Speaking to BBC News Africa,the reigning African Under 18 Junior Champion ranked 57th in the world says her granny has been pivotal in her breakthrough so far.

Okutoyi became the first Kenyan girl to win an Australian Open juniors match and the first to go past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament.

The Australian Open is a scheduled Grand Slam held annually in Melbourne, Australia.

Commenting on her exploits , she said: “This can be a springboard for me. If I just came to enjoy it, next time I am going to win and I believe I can do it.”

Her presence in Melbourne marked Kenya’s appearance at the Grand Slam tourney after a 16-year absence. 

Angela introduced herself to the tennis world in 2018, winning six major titles.

  

Latest posts

Trossard gives Brighton late win at Spurs

Bernard Okumu

Rally driver Eric Bengi living a double life as he juggles between passion and career

Maxwell Wasike

Margaret Chelimo wins 10,000m race title as Kenya Police Athletics Championship conclude

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More