My grandmother inspires me to do better,says tennis star Okutoyi

Kenya’s tennis prodigy Angela Okutoyi has said she draws alot of inspiration from her grandmother in a bid to help her achieve her dream of becoming the world’s tennis number 1.

Coming from a humble family, Okutoyi never knew that she will one day make Kenyans proud. But her performance has not only put Kenya on the global map, but also inspire many upcoming tennis players across the globe.

Speaking to BBC News Africa,the reigning African Under 18 Junior Champion ranked 57th in the world says her granny has been pivotal in her breakthrough so far.

Kenyan tennis star @Okutoyiangella2 made history at this year's @AustralianOpen, cheered on by @Lupita_Nyongo – but her journey to the Grand Slams hasn't been easy. #BBCSportAfrica | #Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/cw9cLzNpGN — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 16, 2022

Okutoyi became the first Kenyan girl to win an Australian Open juniors match and the first to go past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament.

The Australian Open is a scheduled Grand Slam held annually in Melbourne, Australia.

Commenting on her exploits , she said: “This can be a springboard for me. If I just came to enjoy it, next time I am going to win and I believe I can do it.”

Angela Okutoyi has made us proud. Although she just lost 2-6, 3-6 to Serbia’s Radivojevic, her World Junior Ranking will improve from 61 to maybe 30 @tennis_kenya can confirm. Congratulations #AngelaOkutoyi for making Kenya shine at the #AusOpen @OlympicsKe — Prof. Judi Wakhungu EGH (@JudiWakhungu) January 26, 2022

Her presence in Melbourne marked Kenya’s appearance at the Grand Slam tourney after a 16-year absence.

Angela introduced herself to the tennis world in 2018, winning six major titles.