‘My job is to put a smile on a patient’s face’ Kagwe highlights strides in healthcare

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring full implementation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in efforts to achieve equality in the sector.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Taifa on Thursday, Kagwe said the reforms made under UHC have turned around the state of health care services and facilities in the country.

“The main focus of the Ministry of Health has been implementing UHC. Enhancing operations at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and putting up well-equipped hospitals is part of UHC,” Kagwe stated

Kagwe, who took over the Ministry’s leadership mantle at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic had just struck, now says the crisis brought about key transformations.

“We have come a long way, we used to rely more on private hospitals but right now our public hospitals are fully equipped and more efficient. Kenyans seeking Cancer treatment do not need to travel to India anymore because the same treatment is now available in Kenya,” the CS noted

At the same time, the CS addressed the shortage of Antiretroviral (ARVs) previously witnessed in the country.

“We are now able to locally manufacture ARVs after receiving an approval from the World Health Organization (WHO). This means we will no longer have to deal with ARVs shortage,” he assured while urging young people to protect themselves against the disease.

And as the world marks the Immunization Week, Kagwe is calling upon every Kenyan to get vaccinated against Covid-19 despite the relatively low positivity rate.

“The World Immunization Week is a period where we put emphasis on the need for vaccination against various diseases. Vaccination against Covid-19 is the only way to fight the virus. Those who have received the two Covid-19 doses are encouraged to take a booster dose for maximum protection,” he urged

Kagwe describes his job as simply a service to the people. The CS takes pride in the milestones made during his tenure in the Health Ministry.

“My job is to put a smile on a patient’s face. If I can create a circumstance, whereby you walk in a hospital and feel better, then that is what I want to be remembered for,” said a joyous Kagwe