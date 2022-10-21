My net worth is Ksh 1.2B, Agriculture CS nominee Linturi says

Agriculture and Livestock CS nominee Mithika Linturi says he is worth Ksh 1.2 billion.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee on Friday, Linturi attributed his wealth to investments in various companies, shares in SACCOS, properties, and personal vehicles.

“My financial net worth which included investments in various companies in this country and investments in various SACCOS are to the tune of Ksh 1.2 billion,” he said

The former Meru Senator revealed that his current sources of income includes income from his diary business as well as vegetable farming.

Linturi further explained that he is expecting more than Ksh 1 Billion in the future in the form of court awards that have been taxed and not paid as well as payment from the Ethics Anti Corruption Commission over wrongful prosecution.

Linturi served as the senator of Meru county for two consecutive terms.

In the 2022 general elections he unsuccessfully vied for Meru gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.