My performance as Deputy President is excellent, Ruto maintains

Deputy President William Ruto has said his record as deputy president speaks for itself.

The DP, who was in Tana River County to popularize his presidential bid, insists that he has served the country with diligence and the fruits of his work are there for all to see.

This, he says, places him way ahead of his rivals for the country’s top seat in next year’s polls.

“You know this is not a beauty contest. It’s about work, and everybody must show what he has done. Raila Odinga was Prime Minister, and Kalonzo Musyoka was Vice President, I am deputy President, and my track record is unparalleled.”

“I helped in the construction of roads, connect Kenyans to electricity, build technical training colleges, installed equipment in hospitals. What have my opponents done?” he posed

He said the Jubilee administration would have done even more in the second term if not for the ‘entry’ of ODM and Raila Odinga into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Ruto insists that Raila was only interested in power and that is why he initiated the process to change the constitution, through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

THE DP made a case for his bottom-up model at the Coast region saying it will support marginalized regions in business and agriculture ventures. The DP was in Garsen constituency, Tana River County, where he held a series of rallies.

He called on the region’s residents to elect leaders based on their track record. Leaders who accompanied the deputy president called on Kenyans to rally behind the hustler nation movement to unite the country.