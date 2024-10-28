My record speaks for itself – Gov. Wavinya Ndeti

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti has defended her leadership style, confidently asserting that her record speaks for itself.

She claims her policies since taking office have been effective and impactful for the people of Machakos County, urging residents to rally behind her development initiatives and citing impressive approval ratings since her entry into politics.

“I was a Member of Parliament, and I was rated number one in the utilization of public funds,” noted Ndeti.

According to Ndeti, her performance as Governor has earned her significant praise from globally acclaimed institutions. She believes her critics are merely envious of her achievements.

“Saizi (nikiwa Gavana), wacha hata rating ya hapa Kenya, World Bank is rating me as one of the best in this country. Wengine ni wivu tu,” she said.

Ndeti stressed that her administration is focused on addressing key issues facing her constituents and will not be distracted by critics who see nothing good in her leadership. She insists that critiques of her administration are unwarranted.

“Watu wa Machakos, nitawafanyia kazi. Kama ni lami, naendelea kuweka kila mahali, title deeds nawapa, hospitali nawajengea, stadium nitajenga, na kila kitu mnataka nifanye, nitafanya. Boreholes mtapata. Kuweni na amani.”

“Kila mtu anakuwanga na Cain wake wa kumsumbua. Watu hawana kitu ya kufanya wanaenda kutupa vitu kwa mitandao. Hata ukisema Wavinya ni green, if I am not green, I will never be,” charged Governor Ndeti.